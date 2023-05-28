Internet Ablaze With Appreciation As Sengol Maker's Reaction Strikes A Chord With Netizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, received the sacred 'Sengol' from the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal in a ceremony at the former's official residence. Along with the seers of Adheenam mutts from Tamil Nadu, one special guest was also there in the ceremony-- Vummidi Ethirajulu.

In a truly captivating moment that unfolded during the Sengol ceremony, 97-year-old Ethirajulu, the maker of the historic sceptre found himself among the attendees, witnessing his creation being bestowed with the significance it truly deserved. As the ceremonious handover of the sceptre to Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place, Ethirajulu's eyes remained fixed on the historic event, reminiscing about the symbolic transfer of power from British rule to independent India in 1947. This remarkable encounter adds a dramatic touch to an already momentous occasion. Notably, in 1947, Nehru was handed the similar Sengol by the Adheenams from Tamil Nadu.

Netizens react to Ethirajalu's 'twinkling eyes':

Netizens across the nation were deeply moved by the profound significance of Ethirajalu's presence. Social media platforms buzzed with heartfelt messages of admiration and respect for the 97-year-old craftsman. Many expressed awe at the intergenerational connection witnessed through Ethirajulu's creation and its link to India's struggle for independence. Netizens hailed his craftsmanship as a living testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and celebrated the fact that his work had received the recognition it truly deserved.

Twitter user Shay Nuggu said, "At 97, he now feels like he is seen and heard and respected."

Another user that goes by the name Shharat Bhandari, said, "Look at the Vummidi Ethirajulu ji, A new light and hope in eyes for a better tomorrow, with confidence on his face."

"These eyes are feeling today's proud moment, and at the same time feeling proud of themselves and the country," Twitter user Prakash Joshi said.

Vummidi Ethirajulu speaks to Republic

Speaking to Republic on May 25, Ethirajalu said, "It was from Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. They were responsible to contact me and (they) asked me 'whether you know anything'. Yes, we have seen some of the oldest items manufactured by other people." When asked about how many days it took him to make the historic sceptre, he said, "I never thought it was so important... It took us nearly 10 to 15 days (to complete it."

It is pertinent to mention that the Sengol was created in 1947 in what was then Madras by Vummidi, under the guidance of the seer of Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam. The Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is the family which was tasked with the making of the 'Sengol' sceptre to revere the tradition of the Chola Empire.