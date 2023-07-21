Investigation Continues As Pak National Seema Haider Seeks Asylum In India

Three days into the investigation, Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, remains under questioning by Indian authorities after illegally entering India via Nepal over two months ago. Haider, along with her four children, crossed the border on May 13 and is currently seeking asylum in India. She expressed her fear of being deported to Pakistan, stating, "Don't send me back to Pakistan, as in Pakistan awaits my death."

Seema's husband, Sachin Meena, confirmed to the authorities that he provided accurate information about his true identity in Nepal and denied any prior visits to Nepal. Sachin asserts that their marriage took place only in March, officiated at the Pashupatinath Temple.

MEA on Seema Haider

On July 20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that investigations are ongoing in the matter. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of this matter as she has appeared in court. She has been granted bail and is currently free on bail. The matter is being investigated."

Arrest and bail: The initial phase of the investigation

Seema Haider and her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, were initially arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad on July 4 in Greater Noida. However, they were granted bail by a court on July 7. The police refrained from speculating on whether Seema could be a spy for Pakistan, emphasising the need for concrete proof before making any assertions.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police continued to question Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena, with Sachin's father also under interrogation. This questioning comes after the ATS arrested a suspected agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Lucknow for allegedly supplying "vital information about defence establishments" to handlers in Pakistan.

(Inputs from PTI)