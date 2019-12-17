INX Media Case: Delhi Court Extends Interim Bail Of Bureaucrats

In a recent development in the INX Media Case the Delhi Court on Tuesday, December 17, extended the interim bail of six bureaucrats, including NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar till January 27, 2020. The bureaucrats were part of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which granted approval to INX Media during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

On January 27, the court will deliberate about granting regular bail and will also scrutinize the documents.

During brief proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.

READ | Rahul Gandhi 'confident' In First Response To P Chidambaram Getting Bail In INX Media Case

The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Vikash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on the replies filed by the CBI.

Besides former NITI Aayog CEO, other bureaucrats who got the interim bail are -- former Section Officer Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, former Under Secretary Rabindra Prasad and Director, FIPB unit of Finance Ministry Prabodh Saxena, Pradeep Kumar Bagga, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), and Anup K Pujari, the then Joint Secretary.

For today, the Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted exemption from personal appearance to Chidambaram, the prime accused in the case.

READ | INX Media Case: 6 Bureaucrats Who Worked With P Chidambaram To Appear In Court Today

Chidambaram is out on regular bail in the corruption case. The case pertains to FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during the tenure of Chidambaram as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017.

INX Media Case to Date

Chidambaram was first arrested by the agency on August 21 but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

The CBI had then filed a charge-sheet against the 14 accused, including P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, his accountant S Bhaskaran, former INX Media director Peter Mukerjea, INX Media, INX News, Chess Management Services Private Limited, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, and a handful of bureaucrats.

READ | BIG: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict On P Chidambaram's Bail Plea In INX Media Case​​​​​​​

According to the CBI, the accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for the criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and for taking gratification and criminal misconduct of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

However, Indrani Mukerjea, who was the former INX Media director, was pardoned after she turned approver in the case and her name was not mentioned in the chargesheet.

READ | MASSIVE: SC Grants P Chidambaram Bail-In INX Media Case 106 Days After Arrest​​​​​​​

The CBI in its charge sheet revealed that Karti Chidambaram had influenced public servants to extend favors to the INX Media and also used false invoices as a genuine document to demand an illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from the company.

The investigating agency had then informed the court that it has necessary sanctions to prosecute all the accused, including the public servants, in the case.

READ | INX Media Case: Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Six Bureaucrats​​​​​​​

(With inputs from ANI)