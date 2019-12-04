Rahul Gandhi 'confident' In First Response To P Chidambaram Getting Bail In INX Media Case

After the Supreme Court granted bail to the former Finance and Home Minister of India P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and described his 106-day long sentence as vindictive and vengeful. Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that even if there is an allegation of grave offences, bail cannot be denied. Reacting to this Rahul Gandhi said that he was “confident” that Chidambaram would successfully prove that he is innocent.

Rahul Gandhi’s first reaction to Chidambaram’s bail

Mr P Chidambaram’s 106 day incarceration was vengeful & vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2019

Before P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail in Delhi on November 27 to meet him. Rahul Gandhi has defended the former finance minister on several occasions. Earlier in August, during Chidambaram's arrest, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Centre is misusing power. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi had also alleged an attempt at 'character assassination' of the former finance minister.

Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram.



I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2019

SC’s verdict on Chidambaram

In its verdict, the top court said that contentions recorded by the HC need to be considered at the time of trial in the case. It said that despite ruling in favour of Chidambaram in the triple test, it did not grant him bail. However, the apex court said that bail decision should be taken on a case to case basis. The Supreme Court barred Chidambaram from interacting with media or to make public statements in connection with this case. It also said that he should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses.

Chidambaram arrested By CBI

After 27 hours of being untraceable, when Congress leader P Chidambaram arrived at the AICC head office for a press conference, and within minutes returned to his Jor Bagh residence, the CBI followed him and arrested him on August 21. In unprecedented visuals, the CBI team climbed the walls of Chidambaram's residence to enter his place. The CBI officials after almost 30-minutes long drama arrested him for custodial interrogation in the money laundering and corruption cases.

