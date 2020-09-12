IPFT Develops Disinfectant Spray To Prevent Microbial Infections, Decontaminate Vegetables

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT) has successfully developed two new disinfectant sprays for surface application and vegetables and fruits for use amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

IPFT, an autonomous institution under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, said a variety of surfaces like door handles, chair armrest, computer keyboard and mouse taps, etc. may transmit microbes to the individuals through direct or indirect contact. Keeping this in view, IPFT has developed an alcohol-based disinfectant spray for the surface applications containing botanical anti-microbial which may be effective in prevention from various diseases caused by microbes, bacteria, and virus. The formulation is volatile and evaporates quickly after disinfecting the surface and does not leave any stains, odour, and residue.

READ | DRDO Develops 'SAMPARC' To Track COVID-19 Patients In Quarantine, Here's How It Works

READ | CMERI Durgapur Develops Solar-powered Sprayers For Small, Marginal Farmers

How it works?

The Institute has developed a disinfectant spray to remove pesticide residues leftover on the surface of fruits and vegetables. Fruits vegetables are basic food commodities and necessary component of daily nutrition. Sometimes non-judicious uses of pesticides contaminate raw vegetables and fruits as pesticide residues persist on their surface and can cause health risk upon consumption.

To make fruits and vegetables 100% safe for human consumption, the Gurugram-based Institute has developed a water-based formulation. The decontamination procedure using the formulation is simple; vegetables or fruits are soaked in the diluted solution of this formulation for 15-20 minutes thereafter rinsed with fresh water. This simple procedure makes fruits and vegetables totally pesticide-free.

Union Minister Sadanand Gowda congratulated IPFT for the products in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to the management of Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology under Deptt of Chemicals & Petrochemicals for developing 2 new technology namely Disinfectant Spray for surface & Disinfectant Spray for vegetables & Fruits, to help people fight against #COVID19. — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) September 7, 2020

READ | China To Conduct Trials In November For First Nasal Spray Vaccine To Combat COVID-19

READ | IAF Develops Pesticide Spraying Tool For Mi-17 Choppers To Combat Locust Invasion