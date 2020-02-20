More Than 500 Delegates From Across The World Participated In 'The Pulses Conclave 2020'

A mega event 'The Pulse Conclave 2020', was organized by India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA). The inauguration of the three-day event was held at Aamby Valley, Lonavala, Maharashtra on 12 February. The conclave saw the onset of over 500 delegates from India as well as across ten countries including Australia, Canada, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Russia, Turkey, and various others. The nodal body for India's pulses trade and industry hosted the fifth edition of 'The Pulse Conclave'.

READ: India on track to become self-sufficient in pulses production: Agriculture Minister

As India's export has come down to 2-2.5 million tons from a record of 5.7 million tons in 2015-16, the chairman of IPGA Jitu Bheda said, "The focus of the conclave was to brainstorm on ideas to help Indian pulses trade become a major contributor to the PM's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024."

READ: NE Sustainable Development Goals Conclave to be held in Assam next week

The conclave focused on the global pulses scenario and speeches centered around improving production, policy framework in the agriculture sector as well as initiatives towards doubling farmer's income. The conclave also saw discussions on other areas of the trade like exports, value addition, protein extraction, post-harvest crop management, etc.

It saw the presence of dignitaries like Sanjeev Chadha, MD - National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED); Sunil Kumar Singh, additional MD-NAFED; David Marit, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Saskatchewan, Canada, and many others.

READ: Decision to start onion exports after due consideration: Union Minister Danve

Dilip Mohanty from Reliance Mall said, "Ten states in India account for 70 percent of dal consumption of the country. Studies show that there is no national brand building".

"As the world moves towards sustainability, we have to see more organic and ethical options for alternative protein consumption, which can particularly supply to the human need for nutrition", said Varun Despande, Managing director, Good Food Institute.

READ: Top JK officials to meet India Inc leaders in Mumbai on Friday