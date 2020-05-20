Andhra Pradesh: IPS Officer Comes To Rescue Of Migrants, Cooks Lemon Rice For Them

A distress call from a desperate migrant labourer, asking for food for herself and 17 others, drove a woman IPS officer to come to their aid, who rustled up to prepare lemon rice for them in a jiffy in the dead of night. B Raja Kumari, Superintendent of Police, Vizianagaram reportedly received a missed call on her phone. On further enquiry, she found that she had got the call form migrant labourer who requested for some food and water.

"I saw a missed call in my mobile phone. I called back and a lady in a feeble voice requested me to help them get some food and water. I enquired with my colleagues if some food can be arranged, but they said it was not possible at that hour," she told PTI.

IPS officer comes to rescue

Therefore, she herself set out to cook for them making lemon rice as that was the dish “any woman could prepare” at short notice. According to reports, the migrant labourer Mamata along with her husband and others had walked and hitched a ride for 700 km from Nellore. However, due to lack of resources and starvation, they made a call for help. The IPS then cooked and took the food to them, around 1:30 am, at a quarantine camp.

"At first, I wondered how this woman got hold of my mobile number. When I asked her, she said one of her relatives found out and gave it to her," the SP said.

Her kind gesture did not go unnoticed by the police department which took to Twitter to share photographs of the SP serving food to migrant labourers.

Smt. B. Raja Kumari, IPS, SP, VZM dist received a phone call from a migrant woman at midnight, on that she prepared food at mid night, took them to quorantaine center and feeded them at midnight of 15/16-05-2020. pic.twitter.com/gKLDWqJD5d — vizianagaramdistrictpolice (@vizianagaramdi2) May 16, 2020

