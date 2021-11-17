IRCTC Introduces 'POD' Concept Retiring Rooms In Collaboration With Indian Railways

Offering the gift of comfortable lodging, IRCTC, in collaboration with Indian railways commissioned its first sophisticated & state-of-the-art “POD” concept retiring rooms on Wednesday, November 17, at Mumbai Central Railway station. Equipped with dynamic features, the pod will be suitable for both travellers on a short business trip or a group of students on a tour as it promises an affordable and comfortable stay. The motive behind the concept is to make the travellers experience a completely new boarding facility. Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve inaugurated the facility at Mumbai Central.

Hon. Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Shri @raosahebdanve inaugurates the state-of-the-art 'POD' concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central station.



Passengers can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates at these Pod concept rooms.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/c9ui1t98E1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 17, 2021

Features of the Pod retiring rooms

In order to ensure affordability, the price for a 12-hour stay in these hotels has been set at Rs 999 per person which can be extended to Rs 1999/- per person for 24 Hours. Talking about the design of the pods, they are compact, innovatively designed, and possess comfortable and attractive features. Customers will be able to avail free Wi-Fi, Luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in common areas, whereas the individual capsules have been provided with a TV, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner, and air filter vents. In addition to the interior lighting, the individual capsules are also equipped with a reading light, mobile charging socket, smoke detectors, and DND Indicators.

There are a total of three pod categories in an inventory of 48 pods. These types include- Classic Pods, Ladies only, Private Pods along with one pod for Differently Abled. This concept is being touted as a game-changer for those who are frequent travellers, backpackers, single travellers, corporate executives, and even study groups.

As per media sources, this concept in hospitality services will be managed by Urban Pod Hotels on a contractual basis, who were the first to bring this concept to India. Located on the 1st floor of the station building at Mumbai Central Railway Station, the pod hotel is spread over an area of approx. 3000 sq. ft. with a mezzanine floor. The contract of the hotel was awarded by IRCTC through an open tender process to set up, operate and manage the pod concept retiring rooms for 9 years, which is extendable by 3 years.

Image: ANI