Irfan & Yusuf Pathan To Distribute Masks, Have One Advice For Doing Coronavirus Charity

Amid the intense battle against the COVID-19 virus, former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan & his brother Yusuf Pathan made a heartwarming gesture, donating face masks to the medical staff and health workers in the front line of the battle. The Pathan brothers, who are well known for their generous donation through a trust under their father's name at times of distress, took to social media to announce that they were donating face masks for the heroes and were going to hand it over to the Health Department in order for it to be distributed. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan posted a video in which both the brothers had an important message for their fans, advocating social distancing and sanitization. Irfan urged people not to crowd and urged the citizens to do their bit for society.

Irfan & Yusuf's heartwarming gesture

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

415 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with 7 deaths have been reported in India. The Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

On March 22, Janta Curfew was observed where people did not come on the road from 7 am to 9 pm. Currently, a total lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. On the other hand, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown. On Monday, it was declared that domestic flights would also not be operational from midnight of March 24 until March 31.

