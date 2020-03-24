Indian Navy Monitors Health Of Sailors And Officers Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the India Navy has issued guidelines regarding the same and is monitoring the health of its officers and sailors.

"Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. The health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands and units in accordance with government guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained," Indian Navy sources said as quoted by ANI.

Coronavirus has become a global health emergency which has affected India too and as the country grapples with the fast-spreading virus, 467 confirmed cases with 9 deaths have been reported in India, while 34 have been cured and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

Citizens followed the Janata Curfew of March 22 sincerely, however, soon after the curfew was over and the following day, people from various parts of the country flooded the streets going against the governments' advice of staying home and not stepping out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking note of the situation took to Twitter to caution the citizens and also urged the state governments to see to it that the rules are followed amid the lockdown.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed," tweeted PM Modi. After the casual behaviour of the citizens on Monday, state governments have warned the citizens of stringent action against those defying law during the Coronavirus crisis.

