Ishan Kishan Hits A Bullseye During 1st T20I Vs New Zealand In Dhoni's Presence; Watch

It was a homecoming for young India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan as he played against New Zealand in his hometown Ranchi on Friday, January 27. Although Ishan was not able to produce a special show with the bat and got out early, the wicketkeeper-batsman did create a special moment to invoke cheer from the crowd. Ishan Kishan's 'wow' moment was also witnessed by former captain and veteran Indian batsman MS Dhoni.

Ishan Kishan produces a 'wow' moment; Watch

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell was not able to connect the ball properly during the 18th over. On the 5th ball of the 18th over, Arshdeep bowled a ball that hit Mitchell's pads and rolled slowly toward Kishan. Ishan showed his presence of mind and lodged a direct hit toward the stumps. His throw was right on target and Michael Bracewell was run out.

This moment reminded several of veteran India batsman and captain MS Dhoni who would get batsmen out with his clever wicket-keeping skills. The moment was also special for Ishan as he did it in front of his idol MS Dhoni. The latter had come to witness the first T20 International between India and New Zealand at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Ranchi is also MS Dhoni's hometown.

Focusing on the match, New Zealand produced a dominating display against India in the first T20 International and defeated them by 21 runs.

After being invited to bat first New Zealand produced a solid batting display and put up a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. Devon Conway's steady innings of 52 and Daryl Mitchell's knock of 59 off 30 balls helped the Kiwis to give Team India a good target of 177.

The way the pitch was gripping and the ball was turning off the surface made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to chase the target. Batting second, the Indian openers fell early leaving all the burden on the middle order.

Suryakumar Yadav tried to hold the innings from one end but at last, got out for 47 off 34 balls. Washington Sundar also scored a quick 50 off 28 balls but no batsmen from the other end helped reduce the pressure. In the end, Team India were only able to score 155 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

The next match of the series will be played in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.