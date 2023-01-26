'Just Went For It': Ishan Kishan Opens Up On Secret Behind His Jersey Number - Watch

Team India in the present time is full of young talent. One of those young talents is Ishan Kishan. Ishan is a wonderful young explosive batsman and has also established himself as one of the key players of the Indian team in the present time. With Rishabh Pant not available due to injury Ishan has received his maiden test call up for the test series Australia going to be held next month.

Ishan is most likely to make his test debut against Australia but before this the young batting sensation will also play a three match T20I series against New Zealand. The first match will be played on 27th January in Ranchi and the youngster will surely get a chance to play in front of his home crowd.

Ahead of the T20 series, BCCI on its twitter handle posted a video featuring Ishan Kishan. In a conversation with BCCI Ishan opened up about his memorable moments.

"The one time I asked for an autograph was from MS Dhoni. When I was 18 years old and I finally saw him for the first time. It was a very memorable moment for me, and it still is. And I am proud to have his autograph on my bat", Ishan said.

"My cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni, who came from the same place and also played for Jharkhand, so I really wanted to fill his shoes, and now that I am here, I will make sure that I make my team win so many other games", Ishan added.

Ishan Kishan last year playing against Bangladesh smashed the first double hundred of his one day career. Ishan hit 210 runs off 131 balls. His double hundred was the fastest double hundred by any player. He achieved the hallmark in just 126 balls and he became the youngest player to hit an ODI double hundred that time.

Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are the two players on which Team India will invest in the coming years. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan were a part of the under nineteen world cup team 2016 but that time Team India was not able to win the world cup.