Vrindavan's ISKCON Temple Sealed After 22 Test Positive For COVID-19

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has sealed the temple in Vrindavan after 22 people including the temple priest were found positive Coronavirus cases on just the day ahead of the Janmasthami festival celebrations. The officials have sealed the temple completely.

The official working at the ISKCON, Vrindavan said, "Earlier, one person had tested positive, so more testing was conducted and now 22 people tested positive. After that, contact tracing was conducted and sampling is being done; we will isolate those who test positive. Movement of people have been restricted and the temple has been sealed."

In the town of temples, Vrindavan, the authorities of the Bhake Bihari temple have decided to keep the doors of the shrine shut until 30th September. The authority of the temple has said in the notice that due to repair work in the temple premises, the doors of the temple will be closed until September 30. The world-famous temple of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan has been closed for its devotees since March when the lockdown was imposed.

Saurabh Das, PRO of Vrindavan ISKCON Temple tweeted;

Saurabh Das, PRO of Vrindavan Iskcon Temple in Mathura: Due to #Coronavirus, we've requested foreign devotees not to visit the temple for the next two months. If they want to visit the temple, they will have to produce the medical certificate to prove that they are not infected. pic.twitter.com/Lcsx0nolPp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2020

Devotees can visit the temple virtually via zoom app or YouTube channel

As the temple's door will remain sealed on the most waited day of Gokulashtami, the day which marks the birth of Lord Krishna as he was born on the 8th day in the Krishna Paksha or also known as Bhadrapada-the new moon phase, the authorities of the city have planned a virtual tour of the city which will include the visit to all the famous temples. The virtual tour of the Vrindavan Dham will include a visit to Vaishno Devi Temple, Vrindavan Chandroday temple, Prem Mandir, ISKCON temple, The Krishna- Balram Tree, Kaliya Dah Ghar, Madan Mohan Temple, Banke Bihari, Radha Damodar Dev Ji Temple, Nidhivan Temple, Radha Gopinath Temple, Chir Ghat and Yamuna river which flows in Vrindavan.



