ISKCON Delhi Temple To Celebrate Janmashtami On Aug 12, Entry Based On Limited Invitation

As a precautionary measure in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Temple in Delhi will not allow devotees on Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on August 12.

"This year the grandeur has been lessened due to COVID-19. The entry will be purely based on limited invitation. We request all the devotees to stay with us virtually on this auspicious day,” said Vrajendra Nandan Das, Vice president of ISKCON, New Delhi.

However, the temple authorities have invited all devotees to participate in the 'online aarti' on Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees may order 'aarti kits' from the temple to attend the maha pooja online.

Strict adherence of Coronavirus guidelines

As per COVID-19 protocols, thermal scanning will be conducted at the entrance of the temple, and hand sanitisers will be available. The visitors will pass through a sanitising tunnel before entering the main temple.

Although earlier the authorities used to open five gates for the devotees on Krishna Janmashtami, this time invitees will be allowed to enter from gate number four only. Moreover, the spectacular flower decoration will be missed in the temple this year.

Vrajendra Nandan Das said, "We used to get flowers from abroad to decorate the temple mainly because they stay fresh for long, however, this time we are getting flowers mostly from local markets and few other states."

This time around, the temple authorities will not serve food inside the premises, rather they will provide packed food to the devotees. Preparations are being made at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of the grand Krishna Janmashtami festival.

(With inputs from agency)