Islamic State Operative Hurls Shoe At Chief Judge Mid-hearing In A Kolkata Court

Islamic State (ISIS) operative Mohammed Mosiuddin (alias Abu Musa) in fury, hurled his shoe at the Chief Judge, City Sessions Court in Kolkata. Following the incident, NIA has put in a petition seeking his trial through a video link. Abu Musa has been lodged in the Presidency jail under the NIA custody.

Amid the hearing, ISIS' lone member from West Bengal, Abu Musa, threw a shoe at Judge Prasenjit Biswas on Tuesday, however, it missed the target and instead hurt a lawyer present in the Court. Abu Musa holds a history of aggressive behavior and attacking people. In January 2020, he attacked the warden in the Presidency Jail. In December 2017, he had slashed the throat of a prison guard in Alipore jail with an iron nail and then raised Jihadi slogans.

"As per the regular morning practice, warden Gobinda Chandra Dey, 45, opened the lock of Musa's cell when the ISIS operative hit him on the head with a stone and as he fell down, the prisoner jumped on him and hit him with a fork before trying to slit his throat," the official said.

Who is Abu Musa?

The terror suspect was arrested by CID in July 2016, in Burdan railway station. He was arrested for allegedly planning lone-wolf attacks for the Islamic States and was also accused of radicalising the youth and pursuing them to join the terror organisation. In 2014, Abu Musa took to social media platforms to connect with like-minded people. He reportedly came in contact with Shafi Armar, a former Mujahideen operative, who later was seen as the dominant recruiter for India. Abu Musa also met Abu Sulaiman, a former member of the Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen.

In a recently released UN report, it was divulged that Indian nations were among the 1,400 plus Islamic State (IS) extremists who surrendered to Afghanistan authorities in 2019. "More than 1,400 people surrendered to the Afghan authorities, including dependants of ISIL-K fighters. Most males were Afghan nationals, but there were also foreign nationals from Azerbaijan, Canada, France, India, Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan," the January 2020 report said, without giving a breakup of their numbers.

The leg of Islamic State in the region, known as, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIL-K) is largely functional in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIL - K) announced its formation on January 10, 2015, through an online video.

