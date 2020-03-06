Coronavirus: Isolation Wards Set Up In Srinagar To Quarantine Suspected Cases

Amid Coronavirus scare in India, authorities in Sri Nagar have created isolation wards with the help of the Directorate of Health Services to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients.

While interacting with a news agency Dr Nahida, in-charge of the isolation centre, said, "An isolation ward has been set up with the help of Directorate of Health Services. It will act as a quarantine facility. There is no need to panic. Passengers are being screened at the airport."

She also stated that a centre has been created to monitor and isolate suspected cases of Coronavirus. "We have set up a 10-bed ward which is fully equipped. Our staff is also trained to deal with these patients. No suspected cases have so far been reported from Srinagar," she said.

Jammu-Kashmir authorities set up isolation wards across the valley

The Jammu-Kashmir government has also issued orders for health institution officials and have asked them to remain alert and keep their isolation wards ready to quarantine the suspected cases of Coronavirus across the Union Territory. The official Twitter handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations for the government of Jammu-Kashmir also informed about setting up isolation wards in various hospitals across the valley and observing all the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Div Comm Kashmir, BA Khan reviews preventive measures of #coronavirus #COVID19 threat which are put in place by line departments in the valley & informed that Isolation wards have been earmarked in each district hospitals, SKIMS & other Health institutions.@PIB_India @ANI — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) March 5, 2020

Maternity Home, Sanat Nagar, has already been designated as Isolation Hospital where strict quarantine with every facility put in place & Microbiology Department of Govt Medical College Sgr, provides staff & logistics for carrying out sample collection of suspected cases. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) March 5, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total global death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 95,333, including 80,565 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

(With inputs from ANI)