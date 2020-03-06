WHO Asks Countries To Take Coronavirus Seriously, Says 'not A Time For Excuses'

As the coronavirus outbreak surges across Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) officials have stated that countries are not taking the crisis seriously. Global markets continue to be severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The deadly coronavirus that has been officially named COVID-19 has infected over 98,000 people worldwide.

Impact of coronavirus felt across the globe

As per reports, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was recently quoted saying that many countries were not taking the virus seriously and that this situation was "not a drill". He further added that the need of the hour was aggressive preparedness.

"In some countries, the level of political commitment and actions do not match the level of the threat we all face.



This is not a drill.



Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans."



-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) March 5, 2020

The World Health Organisation Cheif in a recent tweet urged the international community to maintain and accelerate the measures needed to protect people and contain the coronavirus. Tedros Ghebreyesus also tweeted saying that many countries were not displaying the required political commitment and actions that is comparable to the level of threat the world is currently facing.

We're concerned that in some countries the level of political commitment & the actions that demonstrate that commitment don't match the level of the threat we all face. This is

NOT a drill

NOT the time to give up

NOT a time for excuses

This is a time for pulling out all the stops — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 5, 2020

The coronavirus and the fear it has caused around the world has not only affected international business but also affected tourism, sports events, and schools. According to reports, almost 300 million students have been sent home worldwide due to closure of schools in an effort to limit or contain the spread of the virus.

Which China still accounts for the most number of cases owing to the fact that the virus first appeared there, but infections across the globe are rising with countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy turning into major virus hotspots.

Italy which has emerged as a major cluster for the coronavirus has the biggest outbreak in Europe and it has schools and universities to close down till March 154. Italy has 3,858 reported cases and 148 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus. Another European country, France has reported a sharp rise in cases. It now has over 400 cases and seven deaths in the country.

