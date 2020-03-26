'Indian Govt Has Helped Us A Lot': Ambassador Ron Malka On Evacuation Of Israeli Nationals

Amid the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, Israel, on Thursday, thanked it's loyal friend India for evacuating Israeli nationals during the pan-India lockdown. Israel's Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, thanked the Indian government for safely evacuating Israelis.

"Today, we are evacuating 317 Israelis. On another flight tomorrow, 200 more Israelis will be evacuated. The Indian government has helped us a lot. I want to thank them," he stated while interacting with a news agency.

"Israel took dramatic measures from the beginning when this crisis started. The situation there is under control," the envoy added.

A crew member onboard the flight to Israel stated that all the necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and health of the passengers. "We are not going to interact with passengers. We are just going to take them safely," he said.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI had reported that Air India will evacuate over 300 Israeli nationals from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Friday, amid the coronavirus outbreak situation which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally. Boeing 777 AI-139 planes have been deployed for the evacuation operation.

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Thursday, India has so far reported 694 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 14 people have so far died due to the deadly virus.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

