ISRO Donates Over Rs 5 Cr To PM-CARES Fund From Voluntary Contributions

General News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the department has contributed over Rs 5 crores to PM CARES fund to help combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its employees have contributed over Rs 5 crores to PM-CARES fund to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian space agency said that the contribution was made possible by the voluntary contribution of employees’ one day’s salary.

Read: Coronavirus: ISRO's Rocket Production Department To Make Ventilators, Oxygen Canisters

In a statement released on April 2, the organisation reiterated ISRO and the Department of Space's commitment to stand in solidarity with the entire nation to resolutely and effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency added that ISRO scientists are working to develop the best methods to provide essential medical devices to help with patient care.

Read: 'Gaganyaan Project Gets Only 30 Per Cent Of Money ISRO Asked': Paliamentary Panel Report

Call for scientific contribution

The government of India has called upon the scientists and startups across the country to come together and develop low-cost and improved methods to help combat the virus. ISRO's rocket producing wing - the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VVSC) - is actively contributing to the nation's fight against the deadly coronavirus.

According to reports, the VVSC is preparing to produce ventilators, oxygen canisters, hand sanitizers and masks for COVID-19 patients. A group of young engineers working for a Pune-based startup, which makes water-less solar plant cleaning robots, are also building a low-cost ventilator which will cost Rs 50,000, almost one-third the price of current ventilators made by other Indian companies.

Read: BHU Researchers Develop Improved Low-cost Testing Method For COVID-19

Read: COVID-19: US Cheers Young Indian Engineers Developing Low-cost Ventilators

First Published:
COMMENT
