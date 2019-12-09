The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

ISRO Gears Up To Launch An Indian Spy Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites On December 11

General News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the country's latest spy satellite RISAT-2BR1 as well as nine foreign satellites on Dec 11

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the country's latest spy satellite RISAT-2BR1 as well as nine foreign satellites on December 11. ISRO's workhorse – the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket will carry the satellites to space. According to the Indian space agency, the rocket numbered as PSLV-C48 will lift off at 3.25 pm on Wednesday with RISAT-2BR1, a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg.

READ | ISRO Sets Up Five Space Technology Cells (STCs) At Premier Institutions

Indian satellite to have 9 foreign peers aboard PSLV

The rocket will blast off from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota and place RISAT-2BR1 into an orbit of 576 km in space. The spy satellite will have a life of five years. The Indian satellite would be accompanied by nine foreign peers from the United States (multi-mission Lemur-4 satellites, technology demonstration Tyvak-0129, earth imaging 1HOPSAT), Israel (remote sensing Duchifat-3), Italy (search and rescue Tyvak-0092) and Japan (QPS-SAR - a radar imaging earth observation satellite). These international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

READ | There May Be More: ISRO's RC Kapoor On NASA's Vikram Lander Finding

READ | After Successful Cartosat 3 Launch, ISRO Chief Announces Many More Missions To Come

ISRO's PSLV-QL variant rocket

According to the ISRO, the satellites will be carried by the PSLV-QL variant and have four strap-on boosters with a combined propellant load of 48 tonnes. The December 11 flight will be the second space trip for this specific variant. The rocket, just over 16 minutes into its flight, will sling RISAT-2BR1 and a minute later the first of the nine customer satellites will be ejected. The launch mission is expected to conclude in about 21 minutes when the last of the customer satellites will be put into orbit.

READ | Centre Proposes Rs 33 Crore To Protect Indian Satellites From Space Debris

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG