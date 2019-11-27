The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

After Successful Cartosat 3 Launch, ISRO Chief Announces Many More Missions To Come

Science

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan on Wednesday after the launch of the Cartosat-3 said, "We have 13 missions up to March"

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISRO

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan on Wednesday after the launch of the Cartosat-3 said, "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites." He further stated that "We have 13 missions up to March- six large vehicle missions and seven satellite missions." The Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite that was launched on Wednesday, November 27 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 

Read: ISRO: 26-hour countdown for PSLV-C47 mission to launch Cartosat-3 begins

About Cartosat-3

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

 Read: ISRO set to launch Cartosat-3, 13 Nanosatellites from US on November 25

The launch was initially going to take place on November 25 at 09:28 AM. However, it was pushed back by two days. The organisation did not give reasons for the rescheduling.

India may attempt another soft Moon landing

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end. Reportedly, this may take place in November 2020, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programs of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

Read: Nehru Planetarium flaunts a new Lunar dome as a tribute to ISRO

Read: Deep sea mission: ISRO design for crew module ready, says secy

(With ANI Inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG