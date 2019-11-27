After Successful Cartosat 3 Launch, ISRO Chief Announces Many More Missions To Come

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan on Wednesday after the launch of the Cartosat-3 said, "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites." He further stated that "We have 13 missions up to March- six large vehicle missions and seven satellite missions." The Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite that was launched on Wednesday, November 27 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/z9GJ2OvtmW — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO): PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 spacecraft into orbit. 13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits. https://t.co/hHNopHFi6x — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Read: ISRO: 26-hour countdown for PSLV-C47 mission to launch Cartosat-3 begins

About Cartosat-3

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits#PSLVC47 — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

Read: ISRO set to launch Cartosat-3, 13 Nanosatellites from US on November 25

Watch Live: Launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 USA’s Nanosatellite by PSLV-C47 https://t.co/wvdBy25uCG — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

The launch was initially going to take place on November 25 at 09:28 AM. However, it was pushed back by two days. The organisation did not give reasons for the rescheduling.

India may attempt another soft Moon landing

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end. Reportedly, this may take place in November 2020, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programs of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

Read: Nehru Planetarium flaunts a new Lunar dome as a tribute to ISRO

Read: Deep sea mission: ISRO design for crew module ready, says secy

(With ANI Inputs)