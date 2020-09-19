ISRO Human Spaceflight Progamme Head Hints At Inclusive Astronaut Missions Post-Gaganyaan

Indian Space Research Organisation plans to continue the human spaceflight programme beyond the current 2022 Gaganyaan mission and looks to provide more space research opportunities to youth excelling in other specific fields.

As per Times of India reports, ISRO Human Spaceflight Programme Direct Dr VR Lalithambika, while addressing a special session of the International Conference and Exhibition on Space, spoke about the expanding spoke of human spaceflight mission after the much-awaited Gaganyaan. The session was called Ushering the New Indian Space Sector.

Read: ISRO Says Chandrayaan-2 Has Enough Fuel To Last For 7 Years Around Moon

According to reports, Dr. Lalithambika went on to state that for the first phase of the Gaganyaan mission it is necessary that four Air Force pilots be chosen but said that in future programmes, youths from other relevant fields will have more opportunity and a chance at inclusive participation.

The ISRO official is reported to have added that India will follow the example of other nations that possess a sustained human spaceflight programme and said that it these missions will greatly benefit the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Read: ISRO, IISc Scientists Develop Sustainable Process To Make 'space Bricks' On Moon

Indian Astronauts Complete Training In Russia

Meanwhile, last month four Indian Air Force fighter pilots selected for India’s first manned space mission Gaganyaan 2022 completed training in Russia on crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing, Russian space corp, Roscosmos said in a statement.

Russian state corporation for space activities Roscosmos, also known as the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities has been training the Indian astronauts at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) with general space training programme and systems of the Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft courses.

"To date, Indian cosmonauts have completed training on crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing: in wooded and marshy areas in winter (completed in February 2020), on the water surface (completed in June 2020), in the steppe in summer (completed in July 2020)," the statement said. "In June 2020, all Indian astronauts-elect passed training in short-term weightlessness mode aboard the IL-76MDK special laboratory aircraft, and in July, they were trained to lift aboard a helicopter while evacuating from the descent module landing point," it added.

Read: India's Sriharikota Rocket Port Reports First COVID-19 Case; ISRO Ramps Up Measures

Read: ISRO Signs MoU With Premier Technical Institute In Odisha To Promote Space Research