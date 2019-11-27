ISRO's PSLV-C47 Launches Cartosat-3, Nanosatellites From Sriharikota

After the launch of Cartosat-3 was rescheduled, it was finally set in motion on November 27 on Wednesday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) from it's official Twitter handle posted a life link to follow the lif off in real-time. Along with the Cartosat-3, around 13 commercial satellites from the USA were successfully placed in their designated orbits.

Watch Live: Launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 USA’s Nanosatellite by PSLV-C47 https://t.co/wvdBy25uCG — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

Cartosat-3 satellite - third-generation agile advanced satellite

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 has launched the Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit on Wednesday. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

India may attempt another soft landing on Moon

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end. Reportedly, this may take place in November 2020, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programs of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

'There is a good launch window in November'

"The panel's report is awaited. The committee has been given a guideline to prepare the mission before the end of next year," a senior ISRO official told PTI. "There is a good launch window in November". "Rover, lander, and landing operations will get more focus this time and whatever deficiencies in the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be corrected," sources in the Bengaluru- headquartered space agency said.

