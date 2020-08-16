ITBP Launches 'Fit India Freedom Run Campaign' To Create Awareness On Fitness

The Indo Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) force on Sunday launched a Fit India Freedom Run campaign, under the Fit India movement. The key aim behind the exercise is to "generate awareness among the masses for a more fit country".

.@ITBP_official launches fit India freedom run at all its border posts and formations in the country. Campaign aimed at generating awareness among the masses for #FitIndia. pic.twitter.com/EzuNzoDyvw — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) August 16, 2020

The mission was launched by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju through a video conference and he further requested the security forces of the subcontinent to promote the same.

Read | Another COVID death in Chandigarh, 93 new cases

"10 Km walks and runs have are being arranged by us(the ITBP) at almost all the locations and around the border since the 15th of August and all the formations across the country are taking part in the same. The campaign shall come to its zenith on the 2nd October 2020, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti," said the ITBP.

Read | MP: Highest single-day rise of 1,022 COVID-19 cases; 11 die

SS Deswal, the director-general of the ITBP had also taken part in the 10 km march with all the troops. The force, with a total strength of 90,000 troops has planned to take this mission throughout August and September. Rallies and other public events too would be organized while the campaign would be at place. At all times of the campaign, social distancing norms shall be followed.

Read | Odisha sarpanch arrested for misusing power: Police

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits:ANI)