ITBP Presents Special Medals To Its Best K9 Dog 'Snowy & Horse 'Champion' At Annual Parade

Director General Sanjay Arora of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) presented special medals to the force's best dog and horse on Friday for their outstanding service. At the annual DG's parade held at the 39th Battalion ITBP in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the ITBP service K9 (ISK) Snowy-Malinois and the Champion-Horse were presented. Snowy, an 8-year-old K9, received a unique K9 medal for identifying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Bakarkatta with the troops of the 40th Battalion ITBP in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh in September 2021, saving precious lives.

The majestic and Champion Horse, who is 11 years old, was also awarded the ITBP AT medal for her scintillating performance at the National Equestrian Championships and also for leading the Force Mounted Parades as a representative of all the loyal ponies and mules engaged in logistic support duties in high altitude border areas. In 2016, the ITBP began giving medals for the best dog and horse.

ITBP DG presents special medals to K9 'Snowy' and horse 'Champion' at the annual parade

Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP awarded special medals to ITBP service K9 (ISK) 'Snowy'- Malinois, and 'Champion'- the Horse at the annual DG’s parade held at 39th Battalion ITBP in Greater Noida today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/kCQywVPWrq — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 22, 2021

India's major border patrol organisation for its border with Tibet Autonomous Region is the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). It is one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces, established under the CRPF Act on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War of 1962. The "Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Act, 1992" was enacted by the Indian Parliament in September 1996 to provide for the formation and regulation of the ITBP in order to ensure the security of India's borders and related affairs. Balbir Singh, a police officer who had previously worked for the Intelligence Bureau, was the first Inspector General of the ITBP.

The ITBP, which began with four battalions and was restructured in 1978, has grown to 60 battalions, 15 sectors, and five frontiers as of 2018, with a sanctioned strength of 89,432. The ITBP patrols the Indo-China border near Nathu La. The force has been trained in civil medical camps, disaster management, and nuclear, biological, and chemical emergencies. ITBP members have served in UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Haiti, Western Sahara, Sudan, Afghanistan, and other places across the world. The ITBP has two battalions assigned to the National Disaster Response Force.

