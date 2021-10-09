ITBP Scales 6,000-metre High Mountain In Eastern Ladkh, Names It 'Norbu Wangdu Peak'

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Ladakh Police successfully completed the scaling of two unnamed 6,000-metre height mountains in Eastern Ladakh on Saturday. One of the mountains was named 'Norbu Wangdu peak' as it was dedicated to an ITBP mountaineer Nurbu Wangdus. Wangdus died while trekking after he met with an avalanche in October 2019. ITBP Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo together with the North-West Frontier of the force's Mountaineering Expedition 'Shikhar' and the Ladakh Police scaled the twin unnamed peaks, which were 6,250 and 6,099 metres high, respectively. The peak with a higher mountain top was named the Norbu Wangdu Peak.

Team 'Shikhar' has a total of 20 mountaineers, which include four women mountaineers of the ITBP and two personnel of the Ladakh Police. The hiking group is under the leadership of Commandant DS. Negi of ITBP and was first launched on September 28 this year from Leh. As the group finished the scaling, the expedition decided to dedicate the achievement to head constable late Nurbu Wangdu, who passed away while climbing Mount Gangotri-1 in Uttarakhand. The ITBP was formed in 1962 amid the Indo-Chinese War and they have recorded more than 223 successful mountaineering expeditions, which is a sensational record.

ITBP’s excellent record in climbing

Earlier last week in Nepal, two ITBP mountaineers successfully climbed Mt Manaslu, which is the world's eighth highest peak. ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal and Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar completed the climb of Mt Manaslu, which stands at 8,163 metres (26,781 feet) above sea level. As per the ITBP records, the expedition was scheduled to take place between September 7 and October 5, 2021. Both mountaineers are extremely experienced and have brought honours to the force by climbing multiple peaks in the Himalayas. Earlier this year, Mt Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak at 8,516 metres, was also summited by Ratan Singh Sonal earlier this year.

The two ITBP officials are known for rescue operations and also held Nanda Devi's search and rescue operations. They are known as the "Daredevils" and rescued four foreign nationals and brought back seven bodies from altitudes of more than 20,000 feet in June and July. The ITBP further stated that it had a renowned record in the field of climbing, with its mountaineers having completed more than 220 missions, including four expeditions to Mount Everest, which is a record.

