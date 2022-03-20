ITBP Wins 11th Edition Of National Ice Hockey Championship Against Army Scoring 3 Goals

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the central ice hockey team that represent the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSB) won the National Ice Hockey Championship for Men- 2022 organised by Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI). The central police force players who guard the India and Tibet border defeated Army Sports Control Board (LSRC) by a margin of 2 goals. ITBP hammered 3 goals against their opponents whereas, Army could manage to score just a single goal.

5 best teams participated in the national level tournament namely AIPSB (ITBP), Ladakh, Army Sports Control Board (LSRC), Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The 11th edition of the ice hockey tournament was organized in the Ice Hockey rink of Kaza, Himachal Pradesh.

It is pertinent to mention that the ITBP jawans had also won the previous edition of the tournament organised in Jammu and Kashmir, where they defeated the team of Ladakh scoring 5 goals to 1.

ITBP guards are well known for their unparalleled contribution and groundbreaking records in the adventure sports field like mountaineering and other similar sports.

Other matches of ITBP in the tournament

The ITBP was ruthless against the teams of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh in their second and first match respectively. The central police force hammered 8 goals against the state team of Delhi in the second game of the 11th edition of the tournament.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police force playing the first game Himachal Pradesh could not recover from the continuous fast-paced attacks of the ITBP jawans as the players went on to score 9 goals in their inaugural game.

About Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP)

ITBP is one of the five central police forces of India. This patrolling force comes under the Union Home affairs ministry. It was formed under the CRPF act and is functioning since October 24, 1962. ITBP is deployed for border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of the India-China border. The ITBP also provides security in Naxal areas. Indian Police Service, batch 1988 of Tamil Nadu Cadre Sanjay Arora is a highly decorated police officer with a President medal on his chest awarded in 2014 is the 31st Director General of ITBP force since 31 August 2021.