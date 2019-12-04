Mahindra: It Is A Universal Perception That Indian Executives Are Leadership Material

On Tuesday, Anand Mahindra passed a sarcastic comment on India's economic situation tying it up with Sundar Pichai taking charge of Alphabet as the CEO, saying that India’s most robust export product is probably the ‘Global CEO.’ Recently it was announced that Sundar Pichai, who has been leading Google as CEO for more than four years, will now also be Alphabet’s CEO, which is the parent company of Google. The position was earlier held by Larry Page and Sergey Brin for nearly two decades. Commenting on the same, Anand Mahindra took to his twitter to take an ironic stance on the situation wishing if only there was some way to 'monetize such exports'.

India’s most robust export product is probably the ‘Global CEO.’ It’s now a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material. If only there was some way of monetising these ‘exports,’ India would have a perpetual balance of payments surplus! 😊 https://t.co/y1n4EZeCaW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2019

Across the world, multiple global companies are headed now by Indian CEOs. Adobe has Hyderabad based Shantanu Narayen as the chairman, president and CEO of the company who joined Adobe all the way back in 1998 moving rapidly as the chief operating officer (COO) in 2005 and CEO two years later. Satya Narayana Nadella another Indian origin CEO from Hyderabad, now heads the multinational technology giant Microsoft as the CEO stepping into the shoes of former CEO Bill Gates. Other such examples include Ajay Banga of Mastercard and Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia. Indians have always played an important part in the IT sector and Indians today are heading some of the most successful organizations across the globe. Anand Mahindra addressed the same saying that 'it’s now a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material." He also said that if Indian CEOs would come under 'exports' then India would always have a 'balance of payments' surplus. Anand Mahindra is the third-generation heir and chairman of the $21 billion dollar (revenue) Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate.

