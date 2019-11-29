Stalin Expresses Concern Over Unemployment And Layoffs In IT Sector

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday, November 29, during a press conference, slammed the Centre and the state government over engineering graduates applying for the jobs of sanitary workers. He further urged them to examine unemployment and layoffs in the IT sector. He said, "There is a peak in unemployment. It is a curse on Tamil Nadu with no creation of industries and jobs. I urge the Centre and the state government to check the unemployment and layoffs in the IT sector."

He further said, "Already IT companies in Tamil Nadu are laying off employees citing many artificial reasons. Reports have stated that 40,000 IT employees will lose jobs across India and this is worrisome."

On the local body election

Speaking about the local body elections, the DMK chief said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been postponing the election polls. According to him, "For more than three years, the AIADMK has been trying to postpone the local body election. Media is blaming the DMK for this. We have approached the court for clarification in the electoral roll. We want the election but in compliance with all electoral norms." The people of Tamil Nadu have been waiting to get their local body representatives, namely, a Mayor, councillors and panchayat leaders for the last three years.

Over 7,000 graduates apply for sanitation workers

The Coimbatore corporation released a notification on Thursday, November 29, for the applicants to apply for the job of permanent sanitation workers. Surprisingly, they've received around 7,000 applications for 549 vacancies. According to reports, the officials were shocked to see the applications of engineering graduates, arts & science and even diploma graduates applying for the job of sanitation workers for which the needed qualification is just 10th standard. The job profile for the sanitation workers' job is from the age group 21 to 56, who can read and write Tamil.

