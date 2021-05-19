'It's Really Hard Without You...': Man Who Sang For Dying Mother Sings Again In Her Memory

After moving thousands to tears, the man who sang for his dying mother on their last call has once again sung, this time to pay tribute to her memory. Last week, Soham Chatterjee's story left social media moved, after a doctor took to Twitter to share how he had sung 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ by Kishor Kumar for his COVID-19-afflicted mother who was not going to make it.

"Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up," Dr Dipshikha Ghosh had shared.

Me and the nurses stood there. We shakes our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Now nearly a week after his mother's death, Soham Chatterjee took to Instagram to sing for his late mother Sanghamitra Chatterjee, sharing, they would express their love and respect for each other through music in her lifetime.

"Music was something that tethered me to my mother. That’s how we expressed our love and respect for each other. This song is ours and will always be irrespective of validation and recognition of any magnitude. Mom knew. Or, still knows. Who knows…I love you, maa. It’s really hard here without you," Soham Chatterjee wrote on his Instagram.