J&K: 120-yr-old Woman Allays Fears Over Vaccination; Inspires Others To Get COVID Shots

An inspiring story has surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir where a 120-year-old longest-surviving woman, Dhola Devi got vaccinated on Monday (May 17). What added to the encouragement for the medical authorities of the region is that several other adults followed the footsteps of Dhola Devi and got vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. She belongs to the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, Dhola Devi did not face any trouble while getting vaccinated or no post-vaccine effects were observed, added her great-grandson, Chaman Lal.

"Her age is 120 years and she is my great grand mother. She got vaccinated yesterday and faced no problem, no fever. She wants to say that everyone should get vaccinated," added Chaman Lal.

He also thanked the medical authorities for sending a team to their residence for the vaccination procedure. While talking to the inspiring woman she said that her name is Dhola Devi and she is 120 years old. The recently-vaccinated woman resides in the Dudu subdivision of Udhampur district.

103-year old freedom fights beat COVID-19 in five days

As the country is facing a great challenge of the COVID-19 crisis, encouraging stories have motivated people and authorities around the nation. Last week, a 103-year-old freedom fighter and renowned Gandhian, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy had beaten the virus merely in five days. Doreswamy was admitted to the hospital after facing breathing trouble and his COVID report came out positive. However, he successfully recovered in less than a week.

India COVID-19 condition

The country is currently relying every hope on vaccination as the virus has spread uncontrollably. The Central Government has been conducting meetings to review the on-ground situation while the production capacity of essentials has also been enhanced. The efforts have also been witnessed as several states have been reporting a decline in active cases. States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are recording fewer positive cases as well as a lower rate of positivity.

On Tuesday, India reported 2,67,334 new cases, 4529 new deaths taking the country's tally to over 2.54 crore with a death toll of 283248. Currently, there are 3226719 active COVID-19 cases with 21986363 recoveries.