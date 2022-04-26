J&K: 2 JeM Militants Apprehended In Baramulla District; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were arrested in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 Amn pistols, and two Chinese grenades.

The duo, Aqib Mohd Mir and Danish Ah Dar are both residents of Sopore.

In a related update, four terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Mahwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early house of April 21, said police. In the operation, LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was on the list of top 10 most wanted terrorists was neutralised.

Providing details of the encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. "Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians & SFs personnel including the recent killing of JKP’s SPO & his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in Budgam district. A big success for us: IGP Kashmir".

CISF bus attacked by Pak terrorists

Earlier on April 22, A bus carrying 15 CISF personnel was attacked by terrorists on Friday near Chaddha Camp. Unfortunately, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and two others were injured during the attack.

Republic TV's report from inside the CISF bus that was attacked by Jaish terrorists shows bullet marks on most of the bus seats, window glasses were completely shattered and bloodstains were also found. It is further reported that terrorists resorted to firing and an attack through grenades from both sides of the bus.

In another update, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sunjwan area on Friday, April 22. In the encounter which is still underway, one CISF soldier was martyred while four more suffered injuries in a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu. In the process, one terrorist has also been eliminated.

Sarpanch killed in J&K

Earlier on Friday, terrorists shot dead a sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, in the Goshbugh Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. It is to be noted that this is the fourth such attack on grassroots representatives in the Valley this year.

In March, one sarpanch was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar and two were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

(Image: ANI/PTI)