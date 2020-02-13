J&K: 3 Associates Of Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Held In South Kashmir's Anantnag

Three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were on Thursday arrested in Anantnag by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have identified them as Adil Ahmad Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi. As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists operating in the areas of Anantnag.

"As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of HM. They were also involved in motivating and instigating the youth of the area to join terrorist ranks," police said. The police have recovered incriminating material from their possession and registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

A day after he was questioned by NIA in connection with terror attacks in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori on Wednesday said he has "nothing to hide" and does not need a certificate from anyone. The Congress leader strongly denied having any connection with Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", the longest-surviving terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen and the brain behind the revival of terrorism in Kishtwar, declared free of terrorism over a decade ago but rocked by four targeted killings since November 2018.

J&K Cop sheltering terrorists

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended on Monday even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, officials said. Singh, who was decorated with President Police Medal about four months ago, continued to be grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators. His office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed, they said.

Piecing together the chain of events, the officials said the two terrorists -- self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Baba, and Altaf -- were taken to the officer's home on Friday by a lawyer Irfan, who the police said was an overground worker for terror groups. Davinder Singh reported absent from duty on Saturday, the day he was apprehended by a team of policemen along with the other three at Mir Bazar on the national highway. The DySP had applied for leave from Sunday till Thursday, they said.

