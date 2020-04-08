J&K: 33 COVID-19 Cases In Single Day, Toll Reaches 158

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that 33 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 3 from Jammu and 30 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 158. According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 158 positive cases, 148 are active positive, 6 have recovered and 3 have died. Furthermore, till date, 40,336 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 8,494 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 518 in Hospital quarantine, 130 in hospital isolation and 23,364 under home surveillance. Besides this, 7,830 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. The Bulletin further said that till date, 2269 samples have been sent for testing of which 2,116 have tested as negative, and 14 reports are awaited as of April 08, 2020.

Mask wearing made mandatory in Civil Secretariat

Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered that wearing of masks is mandatory for all officers, staff, and visitors in the Civil Secretariat. The step is part of various preventive measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Civil Secretariat. The GAD order read that all the Administrative Secretaries have been authorized to purchase masks so that three reusable masks for each employee in each department in the Secretariat would be provided.

Post offices across JK, Ladakh committed to providing financial, welfare services

Post offices across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs are leaving no stone unturned to provide their services to people to fulfill their financial, healthcare and welfare needs in the challenging times when coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal life. In this regard, post offices are operating with the primary objective of facilitating financial transactions- easy withdrawals and deposits of funds so that the people can have sufficient cash flow to fulfill their day to day requirements. Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) has also been enabled at the post offices so that the people having a bank account with any bank can withdraw up to Rs 10000/- per month from any Post office.

