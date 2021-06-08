J&K: 5 Kgs Of Explosive Material Recovered From Soyimuh In Pulwama

The Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) on Monday recovered 5 kgs of explosive material, after receiving intelligence input regarding the transport of war-like stores in Soyimuh near Tral in Pulwama district. A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police, and CRPF launched a search operation at Soyimuh Orchard at 10:45 AM after receiving the input and recovered 5 kgs of explosive material in the region. The recovered material has been sent for further forensic analysis by the J&K Police.

Cricket match organised in Pulwama

Aside from the ongoing efforts of Security Forces to thwart attempts by terrorists and nefarious forces who seek to destabilize peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K administration and Police are also working on bringing the COVID-19 pandemic situation under control in the UT.

On Monday, five people were booked in the Pulwama district for organizing a cricket match amid the pandemic restrictions. The cricket match was played at Musalmarg cricket ground Pulwama where bystanders and crowds were seen gathered in large numbers without their face masks and social distancing.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases while 16 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours on Monday, as per the official figures. Out of these 688 were reported from Kashmir Valley.