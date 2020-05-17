J&K Govt Allows Bakeries To Reopen In Srinagar Ahead Of Eid, Allows Home Delivery

Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed the delivery of bakery products to the residents in Srinagar for Eid celebrations and is also providing the training required to ensure there is no spread of coronavirus. Eid celebrations in the region are expected to be basic this year.

The local authorities have started giving training to the bakery owners and workers to update them regarding the precautions which they need to take in order to ensure that there is no spread of the virus. They are being given the training to follow safety during production, shop sales, and delivery of the products.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on Saturday, said, "The existence of coronavirus pandemic is a reality and that people will have to learn to live with it, though following all precautions is crucial."

There are more than 180 bakeries in the city and since May 15, the administration has launched a two-week training programme. The bakers will be tested for COVID-19 as well.

This is the second time that the region will be celebrating the festival in a lockdown. Last year, in August, the region was in a lockdown after the revocation of Article 370

They will be provided certificates, PPE kits, passes, IT apps, and online facilitation.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar administration plans to train more than 10,000 service providers in the next month while keeping the focus on public health aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The existence of coronavirus is a reality the population has to adapt to. In this regard it is imperative that apart from preparing the public, the key services providers are trained about precautions, hygiene, social distancing, and several other notified protocols," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

Choudhary, who launched the first module designed for more than 500 workers of around 180 odd bakeries in the city, said similar training programmes are being organised for vegetable vendors, milk suppliers, hairdressers, laundry, public transport, telecommunications, housekeeping, and other services.

"Training certificates to participants, PPE kits, protective gear, COVID tests, specially designed service tokens, movement passes, IT apps, and online facilitation are some of the components of training modules," he said.

