J&K Admin to Book Those Who Sang Pakistan Anthem Post India's WC Loss, Bar From Govt Jobs

In a massive crackdown against anti-national sentiments, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday began identifying those who sang the Pakistan national anthem in the Medical College in Srinagar after Pakistan defeated India in the first face-off between the two teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that it is going to file FIRs against those identified singing the Pakistan national anthem. Besides, it is also going to bar them from selection for government jobs.

A couple of videos posted on Twitter by handles such as one named 'Propoganda Division' are going viral on social media. In the videos, people, purportedly students, can be seen singing the Pakistan national anthem, which has been further used to push Pakistan's propaganda.

'What's wrong in celebrating Pakistan's win?

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti asked, "Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win?" Mehbooba Mufti also slammed people for raising 'murderous slogans'- 'Desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro' (calling to shoot traitors). The PDP chief also brought in the issue of Abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, and said, "One hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status."

The Kashmiris have, however, hit back at Mufti, stating that those who celebrated after Pakistan defeated India are not Kashmiris, but 'settlers'. While speaking to Republic, Kashmiri Pandit and activist Lalit Ambardar said, "I am not surprised to see such statement coming from Mehbooba Mufti and company. They are on ground face of the Pakistani establishment in Kashmir. Every time she exposes herself and shows her fidelity to her masters in Pakistan."

Pakistan beats India in T20 match

For the first time ever, in any format, Pakistan beat India on the World Cup stage. Beginning with winning the toss, the Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam made sure that the men in blue under Virat Kohli stood no chance. By taking the wickets of the Indian players one after the other, the Pakistanis built pressure in the initial overs and confined India's score to 151 in 20 overs. Chasing the target of 152, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stood firm on the crease and took Pakistan to victory in just 17.5 overs.