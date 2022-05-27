Amreen Bhat's Killers, 2 LeT Terrorists, Shot Dead By Forces In Awantipora Encounter

A 35-year-old Kashmiri TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was injured by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, May 25.

Following the murder, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday, May 26.

Two newly joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, resident of Hafroo Chadoora of Budgam and Farhan Habib, resident of Hakripora of Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said, “Both terrorists had killed the TV artist Amreen Bhat on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines, and a pistol recovered.”

Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/VeoHZRkdEO — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 26, 2022

Earlier, killers (both LeT terrorists) of artiste Late Amreen Bhat were trapped in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed by LeT terrorists

Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists on Wednesday. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police said.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Providing details of the condition the woman was brought to the hospital, Medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Kanwarjit Singh said the 35-year-old was brought dead to the hospital. "She had a bullet shot in her neck, " he mentioned.

The development comes just a day after an off-duty police constable was killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar. Hours after the incident, Providing details, police said constable Saifullah Qadri and his daughter were walking outside their house at Anchar Soura at around 5 pm when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them. While Qadri died on spot, the girl sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital. Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.