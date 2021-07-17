J&K: BJP Leader's Son 'accidentally' Shot By Own Guards, Informs Kupwara Police Official

Quashing the reports of 'attack' on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Kupwara police official on July 16 (Friday) clarified that Ishfaq Mir was shot 'accidentally'. The clarification from the police officer came after several leading media outlets termed the firing as a 'terrorist attack'. The BJP worker, Ishfaq Mir was rushed to the hospital after getting allegedly shot by an accidental fire by his own security personnel in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The security official also tweeted that the injured has been discharged from the hospital and that 'people are requested not to spread rumours on the matter'.

Weapon of PSO went off accidently in the car which hit the arm of BJP Worker Ishfaq Mir. The other PSO fired in fear.Ishfaq got minor arm injury..

People are requested not to spread rumours of militant attack.

The injured is discharged from hospital .@DrGVSundeep_IPS — DISTRICT POLICE KUPWARA. (@KupwaraCops) July 16, 2021

Ishfaq Mir is the son of Kashmir BJP leader, Mohammad Shafi who is the district president in Kupwara.

BJP leaders attacked in Kashmir

Recently, there have been several unfortunate cases of brutal attacks on BJP leaders of the Union Territory. On June 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and Municipal Chairman Rakesh Pandita was shot by three unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area. Terrorists had opened fire on Rakesh Pandita injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical and later he succumbed to the injuries. The victim was residing in a secure accommodation but had left without two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

In April, BJP leader Anwar Khan's guard was attacked by terrorists, who later succumbed to the injuries. The cop was on duty with Khan at his residence. The terrorists had decamped with the AK-47 rifle of the policeman when the BJP leader was not present at his residence.

Apart from the BJP leaders and associates, a former Special Police Officer (SPO), Fayaz Ahmad along with his family was attacked by terrorists at their home in Hariparigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on June 28. On June 23, a gunman had open fired and killed a shopkeeper, Umar Nazir Bhat in Srinagar. Bhat was a mobile shop owner who was shot when he was inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal in Old City. On June 22, in a suspected terror attack, a police officer was killed in Srinagar outskirts. Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city where he succumbed to the injuries.