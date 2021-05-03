J&K Crisis Management Group Directs Mobile Vaccination Centres' Establishment For COVID-19

On Monday, the J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, chaired a meeting of the COVID Crisis Management Group (CMG) in order to review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in the UT. The aim of the meeting was how to calibrate strategies for Coronavirus control and mitigation. The Chief Secretary emphasized that only vaccinations will hold back the COVID transmission and directed to establish mobile vaccination centres closer to the residential areas. He also directed the establishment of an oxygen war room with minimal wastage amid the ongoing shortage.

5-member CMG group

The Jammu & Kashmir government has constituted a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in the state. The government has come up with this group in order to take preventive control and mitigating measures against the pandemic.

The CMG will consist of 5 members—the Chief Secretary as Chairman, Financial Commissioner (Finance), Financial Commissioner (Health), Principal Secretary (Home) and Principal Secretary (PWD). The Principal Secretary to the J&K L-G will be a special invitee. CMG will interact with other officers and medical specialists as necessary. The CMG group will meet daily and more often if necessary.

Objectives

The CMG group will review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 in terms of cases, testing rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy and other parameters.

Review the Oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions.

Take immediate measures for preventing the spread, control the infection and manage the availability of resources.

Monitor the vaccine rollout and fine-tune vaccination strategies to ensure speedy and complete coverage at the earliest.

Take other steps with the overall goal of controlling the spread of the disease.

J&K extends curfew in 4 districts

The J&K government on Sunday has extended the COVID-19 curfew ending on Monday (May 3) at 7 am, till May 6 in four districts—Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu. The decision came after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in which he took specific directions to control the spread of the infections in the Union Territory and the best care to the patients are provided.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,733 new COVID-19 cases and 51 fresh fatalities. As per government data, in the last 24 hours, 51 fresh deaths-- 35 in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir taking the overall death toll to 2,421. There are a total of 34,567 active cases in the valley- 22,244 Jammu and 12,323 in Kashmir.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,99,25,604

Total recoveries: 16,29,3003

Death toll: 2,18,959

Active cases: 34,13,642

Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

(Image Credits: PTI )