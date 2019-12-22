J&K: DGP Dilbagh Singh Flags Off 'Run For Unity' Marathon In Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh commenced the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu on Sunday and said that the event witnessed an overwhelming response from the youth.

While speaking to the reporters, Singh said that such events positively channelize the energy of youth and keep them away from indulging in wrong habits like drugs. It also helps to form a positive sports culture among the youth in the region and allow the police to build a connection with the people.

"It is important the people and police are connected and work together. Youth has an important role to play in the future of the country. This is not the first such event, we have organized similar events in the past," Singh said. "The run of unity was organized in different categories like half marathons, 10 km, 8 km, 6 km for both boys and girls. Thousands of youngsters participated in the event," he added.

A positive response from participants

The participants also commended the event as a positive step. Shivasta Bharadwaj, a teenage participant said that the event allows the participation of both boys and girls, which creates a positive environment and keeps them healthy. Another participant, Farhad said that these events bring people together for community activities.

"I would like to urge more and more people to participate in such events and remember that we are all Indians," she said.

Strength of women police gets bigger in J&K

Stating that the strength of women in Jammu and Kashmir police is getting bigger, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the force is on the forefront to protect the rights of women and children. He also mentioned Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the region but said border security grid is capable enough to thwart such nefarious designs.

"The strength of women police in getting bigger the recruitment process is already underway wherein nearly 2000 women will be joining two new women battalions which will definitely help in handling domestic and other crimes against women," the police chief said, after inaugurating a new building for the Women Police Station in Kathua district.

(With inputs from ANI)