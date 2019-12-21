Aamir Khan Sends A Video To The Youth, Urges Them To Say No To Drugs

Aamir Khan has always tried to be a responsible icon of the country and tried to use his name and fame to the best of his capabilities. The actor was recently at a film shoot in the district of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. Khan shared an important message to all the youth in the region.

Aamir Khan urges the youth to refrain from drugs

Aamir Khan sent a special message to all the youth in the coastal region. One of the key issues in the district in the rampant addiction of drugs amidst the youth. Khan, on the advice of the district police chief, asked the youth and the students of that region to stay away from drugs.

According to a report in a news portal, Aamir Khan recorded a video message. In the video, Aamir can be seen talking about how he is in Ramnad with Varun, the SP of the region. Aamir then said that while chatting with him, he was informed by Varun that one of the big issues of the region that they face is the excessive use of contrabands, drugs, and narcotics. Youngsters are getting addicted to the same and ruining their lives and harming themselves. He then made a sincere appeal to all to stay away from all kinds of addictive material as they are harmful.

Aamir Khan further added that everyone gets only one life and it is a gift that is to be used to the fullest. He added that we should enjoy life and make people happy, especially our loved ones. He shared that drug addiction will only make life miserable. He advised that fitness is a great way to bring joy in life. Khan said that a fit person enjoys everything.

Aamir Khan is currently busy with his next project Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official remake of the American film Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump was released in the year 1994. A poster of the same was shared by Aamir Khan on his Instagram. Here is the poster:

