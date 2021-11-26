J&K DGP Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Rambagh Remark, Says 'Encounter Bringing Relief'

The Director-General Of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, on Thursday, lambasted PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, by saying that some people have “started looking at killers as innocents”. This came after Mufti had cast aspersions over the encounter in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area.

During a press meet, the DGP said, "People in civil society who somehow understand reality but say something which is away from reality. They are trying to look at killers as innocents. Three killed were from Srinagar and Pulwama; Duo from Pulwama worked with TRF Chief Abbas Sheikh; what Mehran was doing and was providing support to Abbas Shiekh. He was responsible for SI Arshad, Grenade attack on 26 June 2021 in which one civilian was killed and three injured, killing Mehran Ali Sheikh, Principal Supinder Kaur, and Teacher Deepak."

He added, "He suddenly becomes innocent after so many killings. People mix it up with their imagination. Encounter is bringing relief to people, anybody talking nonsense is not justified."

Mufti had earlier mentioned in a tweet, “After yesterday’s alleged encounter at Rambagh legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity. As per reports & witnesses it seems that the firing was one-sided. Again the official version far from truth is not in line with ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora. (sic)”

'Dozens of successful operations post civilian killings': J&K DGP

As far as the targeted killings in the valley are concerned, the DGP informed that almost all terrorists involved in those killings have been eliminated.

He said, "Dozens of successful operations post civilian killings, more than 20 terrorists killed. All terrorists killed involved in civilian killings have been neutralised. Only Basit is alive. All terrorists involved except one involved in civilian killings were neutralised. Terrorists use various means for communication; shocking is that Pakistan is making every attempt to increase infiltration. Many attempts were foiled. Some successful infiltration; many terrorists killed in Baramulla, Bandipora."

Civilians Killed In J&K

Following the targeted attacks on civilians in the valley, the security forces launched a massive anti-terrorist operation. More than 20 terrorists have been neutralised so far in operations carried out by the forces in the region. The government has also sent additional troops to J&K.

"Considering recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, five additional CRPF teams are being sent to the Union Territory. These companies will be deployed there within a week. The force earlier had sent 25 companies in Jammu and Kashmir," an official had told ANI. Last month, terrorists attacked several non-locals, civilians, and Kashmiri Pandits.