J&K Extends High-speed Mobile Internet Ban Till Feb 6 Due To 'seditious Pak Propaganda'

Keeping Jammu-Kashmir at restricted levels of internet activities, the J&K administration on Friday, extended the ban on high-speed mobile internet across the Union territory till 6 February 2021. The administration justified the ban stating 'well-founded apprehensions about seditious propaganda from across the border on public order'. High-speed mobile internet will continue to remain functional only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, post-paid services, and verified pre-paid services.

While internet services continue to be restricted, the J&K admin has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for the development of tourism along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report after taking inputs from all stakeholders for the development of tourist spots in Suchetgarh, Baba Chamliyal and other areas in a time-bound manner. Khan said Suchetgarh, which is a border meeting post, should come up as a wonderful attraction for tourists, while Baba Chamliyal and Gharana Wetland would be included in tour circuits for promoting tourism due to its historical and cultural importance. Another point of major attraction for border tourism will be creating selfie points at the zero line that will be identified by the BSF.

Current internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased, after Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was a 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. The temporary ban on social media sites was removed in March, however, complaints of inaccessibility persisted.

Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. In May, the Supreme Court had refused to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and instead directed the Centre to form a special committee to examine the petitioners’ demands. Recently, the Valley has seen heightened terror activities with several BJP Sarpanchs/leaders being attacked, resulting in mass resignations.

