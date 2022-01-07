J&K: Forces Bust Two Terror Plots In Doda; One Terrorist, Overground Worker Apprehended

The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday averted a major terror plot in the Union Territory's Doda town. According to sources, the army and the police received inputs about a suspicious individual from Doda who was known to be involved in the planning and assassination of terrorists who had previously surrendered. It is believed that the assassinations were planned for the coming months.

The terrorist Faroq Naik is said to have worked at the behest of Pakistan to revive terrorism in Doda. Following his arrest, Naik was put under judicial custody in Bhaderwah jail on Thursday. In addition, it is also believed that the arrested terrorist was also in touch with a few other apprehended terrorists in Kot Balwal Jail who were using virtual numbers for communicating through WhatsApp. The case brings a setback for terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers who sought to revive terrorism in the Doda region.

Overground worker apprehended in Doda

In another instance, an overground worker of a terrorist organisation was apprehended on Thursday from Doda. According to sources, Ghulam Hussain was arrested after inputs from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Sources added that Hussain was in touch with his Pakistan-based terrorist handlers. Apparently, he used to provide logistic support and information as well as receive money from Pakistan via Dubai. Currently, he is under custody in Bhaderwah jail.

Terrorist eliminated in Budgam encounter

In another boost to the anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday eliminated a terrorist in the Budgam encounter. The encounter broke out at around 10 PM on Thursday and after 9 hours of fight, one terrorist was killed. The operation is still ongoing and further details are awaited.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI