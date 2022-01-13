Last Updated:

J&K Forces Eliminate JeM Terrorist In Kulgam Encounter, One Police Personnel Martyred

In J&K's Kulgam an encounter broke out on Wednesday night where a police personnel received martyrdom while a JeM terrorist was neutralised by army forces.

In an update to anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir police force lost one jawan in the Kulgam encounter on Wednesday night. The martyred police personnel has been identified as SgCt Rohit Chhib while three other Army soldiers got injured. On the other side, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist identified as Babar, a Pakistani national has been successfully eliminated. 

The terrorist was active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Anti-terror operation in J&K: Kulgam encounter details

The fight between security personnel and terrorists broke out on Wednesday night in the Pariwan area of the district after an anti-terror operation was launched by J&K Forces. The action was taken based on specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. Almost after an hour of the encounter, a terrorist was gunned down by the forces. The update regarding the identification of slain terrorist was made on Thursday morning while it was also informed that arms and ammunition have been recovered. 

One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered by J&K Police:

Martyred Rohit Chhib is survived by his mother and wife who informed Republic Media Network that the braveheart and left for his duty from his residence in Jagti Township, Jammu just two days ago:

Anti-terror operations in Kulgam

The latest update is coming just three days after three terrorists were gunned down in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hasanpora village of Kulgam district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said. 

The search operation had turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces and the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. As per sources, the local terrorists, belonging to the Al Badre terror outfit. 

After the Wednesday operation, a total of 14 terrorists have been killed in 8 encounters in the first thirteen days of the year 2022 in Kashmir Valley. On January 5, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama in a joint operation by the J&K Police and the Army. Prior to that, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were killed in the Kashmir valley with zero collateral damage.

