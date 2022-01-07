In another boost to the anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday eliminated a terrorist in the Budgam encounter. The encounter broke out at around 10 PM on Thursday and after 9 hours of fight, one terrorist was killed. The operation is still ongoing and further details are awaited.

J&K Forces eliminate a terrorist in Budgam:

Terrorist movement in J&K's Budgam

On December 4 2021, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police spokesman said. During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.

J&K anti-terror operations

In the latest update, wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, January 3, the J&K police said. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir said, "This is a big victory. He has been active since 2016. Saleem had killed around two dozen civilians. He was a highly dreaded criminal. He had slaughtered 12 civilians."

In another update, in a joint operation carried out by Special Operations Groupdian (SOG) Kupwara and Indian Army, a Pakistani terrorist was neutralised in the Jumagund area of the district. It is pertinent to mention here that on the first day of the year 2022, both the Indian Army and its counterpart in Pakistan had exchanged sweets. The slain terrorist was identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as mentioned on his identity card) and a COVID vaccination certificate was generated by Pakistan's Ministry of Health and an identity card has been recovered.

Prior to that, the J&K police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, had busted a terrorist hideout in the Kishtwar district following hours of the intense search operation. Heavy arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.