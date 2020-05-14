J&K Govt Constitutes Committee To Accelerate Recruitment Process To Fill Govt Vacancies

In a major decision, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory government has constituted a committee to accelerate recruitment to government vacancies and ensure certain principles of transparency, inclusiveness and speed are maintained in the recruitment process.

As per an official order issued in this regard, sanction has been accorded to constitution of this Committee which will comprise of Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Agriculture/Horticulture Department as its Chairman and Nodal Officer while Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary, General Administration Department and Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice &.PA would be other officers of the Committee.

The terms of reference of the Committee shall be to identify the vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis with priority to Class-IV vacancies; finalizing the procedure to be followed for recruitment, so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained and the process of recruitment is concluded speedily; to ensure that necessary sanctions/approvals are obtained, rules notified (wherever required) for enabling Services Selection Board to commence the process of recruitment immediately and removing hitches in the recruitment process, if any.

'50,000 jobs for J&K people'

Earlier in August 2019, soon after the Abrogation of Article 370, the then Governor of State of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik had said that 50000 jobs will be available for the people of Jammu and Kashmir within three months hinting at the safeguard of identity and culture of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Governor Malik, at that time, termed the recruitment drive as the biggest ever.

Union Government in its Union Budget 2020-21 also proposed 50000 jobs for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the process for the same was due to be taken at a rapid pace. The Chairman/Nodal Officer shall be responsible for the tasks assigned to the Committee and other officers of the Committee shall assisted him.

The Committee shall meet frequently, if necessary on daily basis, and interact with Administrative Secretaries to ensure that the indent(s) for recruitment(s) is forwarded to Service Selection Board by 22nd May 2020. The Committee will continue to monitor the process till the recruitment process is completed.

