J&K Govt Issues Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Here's List Of Permitted & Prohibited Activities

With the Coronavirus forced lockdown being extended till May 31, Jammu & Kashmir government announced revised guidelines for the fourth phase on Tuesday. While major relaxations have been announced in the Union territory, certain restrictions are yet to continue in containment zones. The UT has reported 1289 positive cases till date while 689 have recovered. 15 deaths have also been witnessed due to COVID-19.

J&K govt issues revised guidelines for #lockdown4. All economic and courier services, all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities, banks and financial activities permitted in the entire union territory. pic.twitter.com/9BRvurQ2FQ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

READ | No Restoration Of 4G Internet In Jammu & Kashmir Yet; SC Orders Formation Of Special Panel

List of activities prohibited:

1. All domestic and air travel

2. Passenger movement by trains except for purposed as permitted by MHA

3. Inter-state, inter-district and intra-district operation of public transport and private vehicles

4. All schools, colleges, universities and training institutions

5. Hotels, restaurants & hospitality services

6. Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment clubs, bars, auditoriums

7. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings are barred

8. Movement of individuals from 7 pm to 7 am

READ | Jammu And Kashmir Gears Up For Ola, Uber Type Radio Taxi Service

READ | Jammu & Kashmir Records 276 COVID-19 Cases In 3 Days; Toll Rises To 1,289

List of activities permitted:

1. Private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes

2. E-commerce and courier services

3. Canteens/Eateries at bus stands, railways and airports

4. All restaurants, only for home delivery

5. Banks and Financial services

6. Liquor shops

7. Barber shops and saloons, except in red zones

8. Self-employed services

9. Marriage related functions with not more than 50 persons

READ | Jammu & Kashmir Administration Extends PSA Detention Of Shah Faesal By Three Months