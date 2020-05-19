Jammu & Kashmir Records 276 COVID-19 Cases In 3 Days; Toll Rises To 1,289

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that 106 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus- 12 from Jammu division and 94 from Kashmir division have been reported on Monday, thus taking the total number of positive cases in the region to 1,289. Also, 2 COVID-19 patients died in the day at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar. Out of 1,289 positive cases, 665 are active positive, 609 have recovered and 15 have died. Moreover, 34 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of the Kashmir division.

Out of 88,601 test results available, 87312 samples have tested as negative till May 18, 2020. To date, 1,14,788 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 29,208 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 89 in hospital quarantine, 665 in hospital isolation and 18,300 under home surveillance. Besides, 66,511 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Also read: Javadekar writes to states & UTs; seeks focus on environmental rules post Covid lockdown

Kashmir district-wise break up

Bandipora has 137 positive cases (including 2 reported on May 18) with 8 active positive, 128 recovered (including 3 reported on May 18), 1 death; Srinagar has 169 positive cases (including 12 reported on May 18) with 68 active positive, 96 recovered, 5 deaths; Anantnag district has 236 positive cases (including 59 cases reported on May 18), with 173 active positive, 61 recovered (including 26 recoveries on May 18), 2 death; Baramulla has 119 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 35 active positive, 81 recovered (including 1 recovery on May 18), 3 deaths; Shopian has 109 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 34 active positive, 75 recovered; Kupwara has 101 positive cases (including 4 reported on May 18) with 53 active positive, 48 recovered; Budgam has 58 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18), with 27 active positive and 30 recovered cases (including 2 recovered on May 18) and 1 death; Ganderbal has 24 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 9 active cases and 15 recoveries (including 1 recovery on May 18); Kulgam has 159 positive cases (including 12 reported on May 18), with 149 active positive and 9 recoveries and 1 death; Pulwama reported 17 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 11 active positive, 6 recovered (including 1 recovered on May 18).

Also read: Vice President Naidu underlines 12-point framework to adopt 'new normal' after Coronavirus

Jammu district-wise break up

Jammu has 47 positive cases (including 2 reported on May 18) with 19 active positive cases and 27 recoveries and 1 death; Udhampur has 26 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 6 active positive cases, 19 recovered and 1 death; Samba has 13 positive cases with 7 active positive cases and 6 recoveries; Rajouri has 7 positive cases (including 2 reported on May 18) with 3 active positive cases and 4 recovered; Kathua has 34 positive cases (including 2 case reported on May 18) with 33 active positive and 1 recovered; Kishtwar has 2 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 1 active positive case and 1 recovered; Ramban has 24 positive cases (including 1 reported on May 18) with 23 active positive and 1 recovered; Reasi has 3 positive cases with 2 active positive and 1 recovered, Poonch has 3 positive cases (including 2 reported on May 18) 3 active positive, while Doda has reported on May 18 its first Coronavirus active positive case.

Also read: BJP workers, independent voices critical of handling of COVID in oppn-ruled states targeted: Nadda